Environment

New Market Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

NEW MARKET, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0aSvSDBH00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

