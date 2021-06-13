Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, SD

Buffalo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Buffalo Bulletin
Buffalo Bulletin
 9 days ago

BUFFALO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aSvRujN00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Buffalo Bulletin

Buffalo Bulletin

Buffalo, SD
1
Followers
54
Post
23
Views
ABOUT

With Buffalo Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sd#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Buffalo, SDPosted by
Buffalo Bulletin

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Buffalo

(BUFFALO, SD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Buffalo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Buffalo, SDPosted by
Buffalo Bulletin

Buffalo is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(BUFFALO, SD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Buffalo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.