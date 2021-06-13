Cancel
Wilsons, VA

Sun forecast for Wilsons — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Wilsons Updates
 9 days ago

(WILSONS, VA) A sunny Sunday is here for Wilsons, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wilsons:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdAf7_0aSvRUyb00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Wilsons Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

