Datil, NM

4-Day Weather Forecast For Datil

Datil News Beat
Datil News Beat
 9 days ago

DATIL, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aSvRT5s00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Datil, NM
ABOUT

With Datil News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

City
Datil, NM
