4-Day Weather Forecast For Datil
DATIL, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
