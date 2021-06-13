Cancel
Presho, SD

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Presho

Presho Daily
Presho Daily
 9 days ago

(PRESHO, SD) A sunny Sunday is here for Presho, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Presho:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0aSvRSD900

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 61 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 63 °F
    • 13 to 16 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

