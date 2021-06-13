4-Day Weather Forecast For Fernwood

FERNWOOD, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight High 68 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 72 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



