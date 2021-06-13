4-Day Weather Forecast For Fernwood
FERNWOOD, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 68 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
