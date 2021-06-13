Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fernwood, ID

4-Day Weather Forecast For Fernwood

Posted by 
Fernwood Today
Fernwood Today
 9 days ago

FERNWOOD, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nzeTU_0aSvRN2k00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fernwood Today

Fernwood Today

Fernwood, ID
13
Followers
70
Post
108
Views
ABOUT

With Fernwood Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fernwood, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related