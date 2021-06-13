Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic, VA

Atlantic Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Atlantic Dispatch
Atlantic Dispatch
 9 days ago

ATLANTIC, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XJ5y_0aSvRKOZ00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Atlantic Dispatch

Atlantic Dispatch

Atlantic, VA
6
Followers
95
Post
223
Views
ABOUT

With Atlantic Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlantic, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Atlantic, VAPosted by
Atlantic Dispatch

Tuesday has sun for Atlantic — 3 ways to make the most of it

(ATLANTIC, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Atlantic. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!