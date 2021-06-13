Cancel
Crescent, OR

Sunday rain in Crescent: Ideas to make the most of it

Crescent Digest
Crescent Digest
 9 days ago

(CRESCENT, OR) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Crescent Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Crescent:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0aSvRHkO00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated t-storms then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 34 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Crescent, OR
