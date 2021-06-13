Weather Forecast For Hoonah
HOONAH, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 62 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
