4-Day Weather Forecast For Monticello
MONTICELLO, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 55 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
