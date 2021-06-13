Weather Forecast For Gary
GARY, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, June 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
