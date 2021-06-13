Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gary, WV

Weather Forecast For Gary

Posted by 
Gary Post
Gary Post
 9 days ago

GARY, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aSvRBS200

  • Sunday, June 13

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Gary Post

Gary Post

Gary, WV
12
Followers
85
Post
193
Views
ABOUT

With Gary Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gary, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Gary, WVPosted by
Gary Post

Friday sun alert in Gary — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(GARY, WV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Gary. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.