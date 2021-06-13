Weather Forecast For Gary

GARY, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Monday, June 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.