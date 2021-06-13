Jordan Daily Weather Forecast
JORDAN, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 59 °F
- 12 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 106 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.