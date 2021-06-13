Cancel
Jordan, MT

Jordan Daily Weather Forecast

Jordan Digest
Jordan Digest
 9 days ago

JORDAN, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0aSvR8t600

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 59 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 106 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Jordan, MT
Jordan Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

Jordan, MT
Jordan Digest

Jordan is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(JORDAN, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Jordan. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.