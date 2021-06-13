A rainy Sunday in Powers — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(POWERS, OR) Sunday is set to be rainy in Powers, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Powers:

Sunday, June 13 Light rain during the day; while widespread rain showers overnight High 67 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Monday, June 14 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 73 °F, low 51 °F 2 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, June 15 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.