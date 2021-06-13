Cancel
Powers, OR

A rainy Sunday in Powers — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Posted by 
Powers Today
Powers Today
 9 days ago

(POWERS, OR) Sunday is set to be rainy in Powers, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Powers:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSuU9_0aSvR70N00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Light rain during the day; while widespread rain showers overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Powers, OR
ABOUT

With Powers Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

