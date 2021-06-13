Cancel
Ekalaka, MT

Ekalaka Daily Weather Forecast

 9 days ago

EKALAKA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aSvR67e00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • 14 to 17 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 18 to 22 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Ekalaka News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(EKALAKA, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ekalaka. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.