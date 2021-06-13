Cancel
Danforth, ME

Danforth Weather Forecast

Danforth Post
Danforth Post
 9 days ago

DANFORTH, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0aSvR5Ev00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Danforth Post

Danforth is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(DANFORTH, ME) The forecast is calling for sun today in Danforth. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!