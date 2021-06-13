Danforth Weather Forecast
DANFORTH, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
