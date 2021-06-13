Cancel
Stanford, MT

Daily Weather Forecast For Stanford

Stanford News Flash
 9 days ago

STANFORD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aSvR4MC00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Stanford News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Saturday has sun for Stanford — 3 ways to make the most of it

(STANFORD, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Stanford. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.