Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dugway, UT

Dugway Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Dugway News Watch
Dugway News Watch
 9 days ago

DUGWAY, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0aSvR1i100

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 61 °F
    • 14 to 18 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 65 °F
    • 13 to 20 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 105 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dugway News Watch

Dugway News Watch

Dugway, UT
1
Followers
74
Post
57
Views
ABOUT

With Dugway News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dugway, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related