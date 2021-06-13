Cancel
Bliss, ID

Weather Forecast For Bliss

Bliss Dispatch
Bliss Dispatch
 9 days ago

BLISS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aSvR0pI00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Bliss Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

