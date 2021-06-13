Weather Forecast For Paulding
PAULDING, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
