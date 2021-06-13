Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miles, IA

Miles is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Miles Dispatch
Miles Dispatch
 9 days ago

(MILES, IA) A sunny Sunday is here for Miles, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Miles:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0aSvQwOC00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Miles Dispatch

Miles Dispatch

Miles, IA
2
Followers
86
Post
250
Views
ABOUT

With Miles Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miles, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Jump On It#Ia#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Miles, IAPosted by
Miles Dispatch

Miles Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Miles: Monday, June 21: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the
Miles, IAPosted by
Miles Dispatch

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Miles

(MILES, IA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Miles. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!