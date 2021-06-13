Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Quemado, NM

Sunday has sun for Quemado — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Quemado Post
Quemado Post
 9 days ago

(QUEMADO, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Quemado. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Quemado:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aSvQtk100

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 53 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Quemado Post

Quemado Post

Quemado, NM
2
Followers
64
Post
79
Views
ABOUT

With Quemado Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Quemado, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Quemado, NMPosted by
Quemado Post

4-Day Weather Forecast For Quemado

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Quemado: Tuesday, June 22: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then areas of smoke overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Thursday, June 24:
Quemado, NMPosted by
Quemado Post

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Quemado

(QUEMADO, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Quemado. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!