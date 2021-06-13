Sunday has sun for Quemado — 3 ways to make the most of it
(QUEMADO, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Quemado. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Quemado:
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 53 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.