Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leedey, OK

4-Day Weather Forecast For Leedey

Posted by 
Leedey Updates
Leedey Updates
 9 days ago

LEEDEY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0aSvQsrI00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Leedey Updates

Leedey Updates

Leedey, OK
2
Followers
80
Post
232
Views
ABOUT

With Leedey Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leedey, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Leedey, OKPosted by
Leedey Updates

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(LEEDEY, OK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Leedey Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.