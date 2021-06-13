Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kadoka, SD

Daily Weather Forecast For Kadoka

Posted by 
Kadoka Today
Kadoka Today
 9 days ago

KADOKA, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0aSvQryZ00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 61 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kadoka Today

Kadoka Today

Kadoka, SD
1
Followers
64
Post
103
Views
ABOUT

With Kadoka Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kadoka, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Kadoka, SDPosted by
Kadoka Today

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(KADOKA, SD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kadoka. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Kadoka, SDPosted by
Kadoka Today

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(KADOKA, SD) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Kadoka Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.