Elk City, KS

Weather Forecast For Elk City

Posted by 
Elk City Voice
Elk City Voice
 9 days ago

ELK CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aSvQq5q00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Elk City Voice

Elk City Voice

Elk City, KS
With Elk City Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

City
Elk City, KS
Posted by
Elk City Voice

Elk City is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(ELK CITY, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Elk City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Posted by
Elk City Voice

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(ELK CITY, KS) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Elk City Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.