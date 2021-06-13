Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fruitland, IA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Fruitland

Posted by 
Fruitland Digest
Fruitland Digest
 9 days ago

FRUITLAND, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aSvQmoA00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fruitland Digest

Fruitland Digest

Fruitland, IA
5
Followers
90
Post
336
Views
ABOUT

With Fruitland Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fruitland, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ia#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Fruitland, IAPosted by
Fruitland Digest

Fruitland gas at $2.84 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(FRUITLAND, IA) Gas prices vary across in the Fruitland area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 4804 Grandview Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at West Side Store at 2201 Houser St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Fruitland, IAPosted by
Fruitland Digest

Save $0.02 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Fruitland

(FRUITLAND, IA) Depending on where you fill up in Fruitland, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BP at 4701 Grandview Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at West Side Store at 2201 Houser St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Fruitland, IAPosted by
Fruitland Digest

Fruitland gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(FRUITLAND, IA) Gas prices vary across in the Fruitland area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon. Shell at 4804 Grandview Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at West Side Store at 2201 Houser St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.