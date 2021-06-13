Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Selby, SD

Selby Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Selby Post
Selby Post
 9 days ago

SELBY, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0aSvQj9z00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 58 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 60 °F
    • 14 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Selby Post

Selby Post

Selby, SD
2
Followers
68
Post
113
Views
ABOUT

With Selby Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Selby, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selby Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Selby, SDPosted by
Selby Post

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Selby

(SELBY, SD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Selby. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.