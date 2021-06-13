Cancel
Sanderson, TX

Weather Forecast For Sanderson

Sanderson Post
Sanderson Post
 9 days ago

SANDERSON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 71 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 70 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sanderson Post

Sanderson Post

Sanderson, TX
With Sanderson Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

