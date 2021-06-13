Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prospect, OR

Sunday rain in Prospect: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Prospect Today
Prospect Today
 9 days ago

(PROSPECT, OR) Sunday is set to be rainy in Prospect, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Prospect:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0aSvQfd500

  • Sunday, June 13

    Widespread Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Prospect Today

Prospect Today

Prospect, OR
6
Followers
83
Post
447
Views
ABOUT

With Prospect Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prospect, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Prospect, ORPosted by
Prospect Today

Weather Forecast For Prospect

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Prospect: Sunday, June 20: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Monday, June 21: Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Slight chance of showers
Prospect, ORPosted by
Prospect Today

Tuesday sun alert in Prospect — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(PROSPECT, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Prospect. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.