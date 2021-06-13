Cancel
Clay Center, NE

Daily Weather Forecast For Clay Center

Clay Center Post
 9 days ago

CLAY CENTER, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aSvQekM00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Clay Center, NE
With Clay Center Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Related