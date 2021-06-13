Cancel
Spalding, NE

Daily Weather Forecast For Spalding

Spalding Dispatch
Spalding Dispatch
 9 days ago

SPALDING, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Spalding Dispatch

Spalding Dispatch

Spalding, NE
With Spalding Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

