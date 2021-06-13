Jump on Taholah’s rainy forecast today

(TAHOLAH, WA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Taholah Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Taholah:

Sunday, June 13 Rain during the day; while rain likely overnight High 60 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, June 14 Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight High 60 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 58 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 60 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.