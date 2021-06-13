Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Owyhee, NV

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Owyhee

Posted by 
Owyhee Daily
Owyhee Daily
 9 days ago

(OWYHEE, NV) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Owyhee:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0aSvQZHb00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 55 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 52 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Owyhee Daily

Owyhee Daily

Owyhee, NV
1
Followers
51
Post
91
Views
ABOUT

With Owyhee Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owyhee, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Owyhee, NVPosted by
Owyhee Daily

Daily Weather Forecast For Owyhee

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Owyhee: Tuesday, June 22: Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Isolated