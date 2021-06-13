Cancel
Cambridge, ID

4-Day Weather Forecast For Cambridge

Cambridge Updates
 9 days ago

CAMBRIDGE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aSvQYOs00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 61 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

