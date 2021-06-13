Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Condon, OR

Condon Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Condon Times
Condon Times
 9 days ago

CONDON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LuJUy_0aSvQXW900

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Condon Times

Condon Times

Condon, OR
1
Followers
59
Post
45
Views
ABOUT

With Condon Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Condon, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Condon, ORPosted by
Condon Times

Condon is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(CONDON, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Condon. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Condon, ORPosted by
Condon Times

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Condon

(CONDON, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Condon. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.