Condon Daily Weather Forecast
CONDON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Monday, June 14
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.