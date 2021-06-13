4-Day Weather Forecast For Cameron
CAMERON, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.