4-Day Weather Forecast For Pomerene
POMERENE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 109 °F, low 68 °F
- 1 to 15 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 109 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 106 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 106 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
