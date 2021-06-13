Cancel
Dodd City, TX

Weather Forecast For Dodd City

Dodd City Times
DODD CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0aSvQRDn00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

