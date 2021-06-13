Halfway Daily Weather Forecast
HALFWAY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.