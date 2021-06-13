Cancel
Cawood, KY

Cawood Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Cawood Today
Cawood Today
 9 days ago

CAWOOD, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oOo6O_0aSvQKHw00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Areas of fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cawood, KY
