Philipsburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

PHILIPSBURG, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 76 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



