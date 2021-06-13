Cancel
Philipsburg, MT

Philipsburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Philipsburg Daily
Philipsburg Daily
 9 days ago

PHILIPSBURG, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0aSvQJPD00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Philipsburg Daily

Philipsburg Daily

With Philipsburg Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

