Philipsburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PHILIPSBURG, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
