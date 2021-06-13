Twin Valley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

TWIN VALLEY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 82 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 24 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 81 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 23 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 83 °F, low 59 °F 9 to 14 mph wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 26 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.