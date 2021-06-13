Twin Valley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TWIN VALLEY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- 9 to 14 mph wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
