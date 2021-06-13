Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Twin Valley, MN

Twin Valley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Twin Valley News Alert
Twin Valley News Alert
 9 days ago

TWIN VALLEY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0aSvQFsJ00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • 9 to 14 mph wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Twin Valley News Alert

Twin Valley News Alert

Twin Valley, MN
16
Followers
77
Post
162
Views
ABOUT

With Twin Valley News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Twin Valley, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related