Fairchild, WI

Fairchild Weather Forecast

 9 days ago

FAIRCHILD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aSvQBLP00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

With Fairchild Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Fairchild, WIPosted by
Fairchild Journal

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(FAIRCHILD, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fairchild. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!