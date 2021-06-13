Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laurel, NE

Daily Weather Forecast For Laurel

Posted by 
Laurel Updates
Laurel Updates
 9 days ago

LAUREL, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0aSvQASg00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Laurel Updates

Laurel Updates

Laurel, NE
7
Followers
84
Post
216
Views
ABOUT

With Laurel Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laurel, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Laurel, NEPosted by
Laurel Updates

Laurel is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(LAUREL, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Laurel. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!