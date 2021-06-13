Cancel
Stratford, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Stratford

Stratford Dispatch
 9 days ago

STRATFORD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aSvQ8mT00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 65 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Stratford Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

