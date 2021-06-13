Weather Forecast For Rangeley

RANGELEY, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 77 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, June 14 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 64 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 67 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



