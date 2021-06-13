4-Day Weather Forecast For Springer
SPRINGER, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 54 °F
- 5 to 20 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 56 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
