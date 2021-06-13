Cancel
Springer, NM

4-Day Weather Forecast For Springer

Springer Bulletin
Springer Bulletin
 9 days ago

SPRINGER, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0aSvQ58I00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 54 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 56 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Springer, NM
