4-Day Weather Forecast For Springer

SPRINGER, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 54 °F 5 to 20 mph wind



Monday, June 14 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 56 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



