Franklin, VT

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Franklin

Posted by 
Franklin Updates
 9 days ago

(FRANKLIN, VT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Franklin. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Franklin:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Tgnf_0aSvQ2U700

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 73 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

