Daily Weather Forecast For Rock Point

ROCK POINT, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 101 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 21 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 102 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 103 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 17 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 103 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 16 mph



