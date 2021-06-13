Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dennis, MS

Dennis Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Dennis Journal
Dennis Journal
 9 days ago

DENNIS, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0aSvPq8300

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dennis Journal

Dennis Journal

Dennis, MS
22
Followers
90
Post
336
Views
ABOUT

With Dennis Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dennis, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Dennis, MSPosted by
Dennis Journal

Take advantage of Friday sun in Dennis

(DENNIS, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Dennis. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Dennis, MSPosted by
Dennis Journal

Take advantage of a rainy Monday in Dennis

(DENNIS, MS) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Dennis Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.