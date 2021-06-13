Cancel
Presque Isle, MI

Daily Weather Forecast For Presque Isle

Presque Isle News Beat
 9 days ago

PRESQUE ISLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aSvPmqN00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 54 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Presque Isle News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

